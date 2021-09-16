Jack Grealish Reveals Watching Videos of Brazil Superstar During Early Stages of Career

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has commented on his feelings regarding facing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, when the two sides meet in the Champions League later this month.

On Wednesday night, Grealish experienced European football for the first time in his career as the Sky Blues defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, and the Solihull-raised midfielder produced an excellent showing on his Champions League debut.

Grealish assisted City’s opening goal with an excellently taken corner early in the first half, which was met and powered home by Nathan Ake, and following the half-time interval, the £100 million man scored his side’s fourth goal of the evening to effectively seal the game for the reigning Premier League champions.

Upon joining the club from Aston Villa, the England international cited the opportunity to compete in the Champions League as a major incentive to join Manchester City and consequently, Grealish can now test himself against the best across the continent.

As per an interview with TNT Sports after the match, which has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Jack Grealish divulged his thoughts regarding facing Brazilian superstar Neymar when Manchester City and PSG meet later this month.

When questioned specifically on facing the aforementioned Brazilian superstar, Grealish stated, “He’s obviously an unbelievable, unbelievable player. Someone I used to watch videos of, even when I was a kid and he was playing for Santos, I used to watch videos of him.”

He added, “[Neymar is] someone that’s had a wonderful career, especially for the national team. He’s nearly the top goal scorer now. He’s really an unbelievable player, it’ll be a pleasure to share the pitch with him.”

Manchester City are set to travel to the French capital to face Paris Saint-Germain on 28th September and Pep Guardiola’s side will be hoping to defeat Mauricio Pochettino’s side once again at the Parc des Princes.

Along with Neymar, Jack Grealish will also be able to relish the opportunity to share the pitch alongside the Brazilian’s teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, and the match is sure to be an intense affair when the two teams clash.

