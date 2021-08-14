Jack Grealish Says Studying Man City Star Helped Improve His Performances

England international and Manchester City's new record signing Jack Grealish has revealed that he studied Kevin De Bruyne's performances, and credited it with an improved return in his assists at Aston Villa.

Grealish has never hidden his admiration for Manchester City's star player, Kevin De Bruyne and the former Villa midfielder is as excited as the fans are to link up with the Belgian.

Speaking to the club's official magazine, Grealish stated: "The season before last [2019/20], I got 6 assists and I watched clips of de Bruyne when I was at Villa. I said I want my end ball to be like his."

Grealish attributed his improved output partly to his attempts to emulate De Bruyne, saying, "That is something I practice on and last season I got 10 assists in 27 games, which is a good return"

"That's what I based it off, the way he plays and the way he always finds that perfect ball. I have played against him a few times and have got his shirt. I cannot wait to play alongside him."

Manchester City's record signing added that he considers De Bruyne to be among the world's best players, an opinion widely held in football.

"I've spoken about [De Bruyne] a good few times. I've always said that apart from Ronaldo and Messi he's the best in the world."

"He's got absolutely everything; how fast he is when he knocks the ball by defenders, his final ball is unbelievable."

The two Manchester City stars have now had the chance to train together in Manchester, but it remains to be seen if the duo will both feature against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon - with doubts remaining about De Bruyne's fitness.

With Grealish often receiving special treatment from the opposition while he was at Villa, the benefit of playing alongside stars like De Bruyne should mean he is not singled out and can enjoy more space and time on the ball.

