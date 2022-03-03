Jack Grealish Sends Heartfelt Message to Oleksandr Zinchenko Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Jack Grealish has sent a heartfelt message of support to his Manchester City teammate, Oleksandr Zinchenko as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Manchester City reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the fifth season out of six under Pep Guardiola on Tuesday night.

Despite strong Peterborough resistance in the first half, goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish has placed Manchester City just one game from another appearance at Wembley Stadium.

City's second of the night - scored by the aforementioned Grealish - came from a delightful 50-yard pass by Phil Foden, with the £100 million man expertly taking the ball down and slotting past the 'keeper for his first FA Cup goal.

Speaking after the game, with quotes relayed by the Daily Mail, Grealish made a point of mentioning Oleksandr Zinchenko - with the full-back handed the captain's armband on the night.

Russia's invasion of Zinchenko's homeland Ukraine has been a distressing sight for everyone, but particularly the 25-year-old - who is the national teams' captain.

"As you can understand, it's obviously a difficult time for him and everyone associated with Ukraine,” Grealish began.

“We've tried to be there for him as much as we can. I have the utmost respect for him. He's come into training every day, trained his hardest, and worked his socks off.

“I think it was a lovely gesture from Fernandinho and Pep to give him the captain's armband. He didn’t let us down."

The full-back has constantly been a reliable figure for Pep Guardiola since his move from FC Ufa in 2016 and even started in the clubs' first-ever Champions League final.

Concluding his thoughts, Grealish said, “We are going to be there for him, he's a brilliant member of the squad and obviously he's a brilliant player as well.”

