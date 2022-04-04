Jack Grealish Set to Sign Major Endorsement Deal With Italian High-End Luxury Fashion House Gucci

Manchester City and England international star Jack Grealish is set to sign a groundbreaking seven-figure deal with Italian high-end luxury fashion house Gucci, according to a new report.

Aside from Jack Grealish’s mesmeric footballing ability that makes him a fan’s favourite both at club and country level, one major reason why the England international has grabbed headlines is due to his uninhibited fashion choices.

From floral tracksuits to oversized bucket hats, the Manchester City forward has always been unafraid to experiment when it comes to what he wears away from the football pitch.

The former Aston Villa star’s whacky dress sense arguably goes with his infectious and bubbly personality, and is one of the major reasons behind his appeal as a nationwide superstar.

A new update this week has now revealed that the 26-year old’s love for fashion is being rewarded with a monumental partnership with one of the biggest brands in the world.

IMAGO / PA Images As per a report by David Ornstein of the Athletic, Jack Grealish is on the verge of agreeing a major endorsement contract with Italian high-end luxury fashion house, Gucci. IMAGO / Action Plus Further details suggest that this partnership would make him the official ambassador of the famous Italian brand, as the Manchester City star is set to sign a whopping seven-figure deal. It is considered that such a partnership is unprecedented for a sportsperson, considering Gucci tend to promote their brand by joining forces with actors, musicians and public figures from the entertainment industry in general. IMAGO / Sportimage

As a result, their interest in partnering up with Manchester City's Jack Grealish in an insight into his incredible global appeal, and perhaps a new directive from the brand when it comes to who they opt for in promotional campaigns.

While some may be surprised by this pending deal, Manchester City are always understood to have been aware of the silky attacker’s commercial appeal when they paid a British record-breaking £100 fee last summer.

Even before striking the major deal with the Florence-based brand, Jack Grealish has been pictured sporting their items on multiple occasions, famously spotted wearing a pair of Gucci shorts at Leeds Festival shortly after his switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City’s number ten is quite easily their biggest commercial asset within the squad, and news of his partnership with the historic global brand is proof of his certified superstar status.

