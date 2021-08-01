Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Jack Grealish Spotted in Aston Villa Training Amid Man City Transfer Rumours

Jack Grealish has reported for Aston Villa training on Sunday, amid growing suggestions that the England international is close to a move to Manchester City.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 25 year-old playmaker has been heavily linked with a blockbuster £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming days, with an official bid submitted by Manchester City on Friday afternoon.

The expectation is that Aston Villa would accept the bid, and that Jack Grealish would put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Premier League champions, taking home in excess of £200,000-a-week.

However, while reports surrounding a move have intensified over the past few days, the Aston Villa captain has been spotted reporting for duty on Sunday - less than 24 hours after returning from his summer holiday.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Sterling's contract

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

Two images have emerged on social media on Sunday afternoon, the first highlighting Jack Grealish stood with Tyrone Mings - both of whom had extended summer holidays following their European Championship exploits.

The second image provides a clearer look at Jack Grealish sporting the new Aston Villa training gear upon returning to Dean Smith's side this weekend.

E7t35g4XMAMn1x7
E7t7vAZXsAIyNCI

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

Despite the photographs of Jack Grealish returning to Aston Villa training, the feeling in various quarters is that the player will complete a Premier League record breaking transfer to Manchester City in the coming days.

City have a contract ready for the player, while Aston Villa remain expected to accept the staggering £100 million offer that was submitted by Etihad Stadium chiefs in recent days.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

JG
News

Jack Grealish Spotted in Aston Villa Training Amid Man City Transfer Rumours

1001845550 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Remain Optimistic' About Chances of Landing Second Key Target After Jack Grealish

sipa_28748330
Transfer Rumours

Jack Grealish Transfer to Man City 'On Brink of Completion' - Agreement Could Be Reached Soon

E7pXFNEWEAMSouM
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-0 Barnsley (Pre-Season)

1000382743
Transfer Rumours

Jack Grealish 'Awaiting Green Light' to Complete Man City Move Next Week

sipa_32909454
Transfer Rumours

Man City Striker Visits Club Training Ground Ahead Of Potential Summer Transfer

sipa_34384823
News

Man City Announce Third Pre-Season Clash Ahead of Leicester City Community Shield Tie

PJ1
Transfer Rumours

Man City Suffer Major Blow in Pursuit of Primary Transfer Target Due to Lack of Finances Available