Jack Grealish Spotted In Manchester city centre Alongside New Teammates Ahead of Premier League Season

Several Manchester City stars were spotted on Thursday, enjoying a night out in Manchester ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

City begin their season with a trip to Tottenham on Sunday evening, and several players have enjoyed a night out ahead of the upcoming campaign.

A selection of Manchester City players were photographed enjoying themselves in the city centre on Thursday night, as some of the club's stars visited the Ivy restaurant located in Spinningfields.

The club's latest recruit and record-signing Jack Grealish was pictured alongside his new teammates, including the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden.

As revealed by the Daily Mail on Thursday night, more than six Manchester City stars enjoyed a night out in the city centre, and the newspaper notes that "the players appeared at ease as they left the city's Ivy restaurant, despite being quickly swamped by fans as they made their way home.”

When the players left the lavish restaurant, they were accompanied by security and escorted to awaiting cars.

The report also states that winger Riyad Mahrez “kindly took time out of his evening to sign autographs for fans,” as they were leaving the Ivy.

The players were enjoying the last of their downtime ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

With Pep Guardiola intending to his side towards retaining their Premier League crown for the second time under the Catalan, it's probably wise that the players enjoy their time off whilst they can.

Along with retaining the English top-flight trophy, Pep Guardiola will also want his side to go one better in the Champions League next season. He will also hope that the recent signing of Jack Grealish will allow him to take that step.

