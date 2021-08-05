Jack Grealish Strikes Friendship With Key Man City Star Ahead of Imminent £100M Move

Jack Grealish has struck a friendship with Kevin De Bruyne as he nears a record-breaking switch to Manchester City, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are expected to announce the signing of the 25-year-old for a record-breaking fee of £100 million on Thursday, which will make him the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

Despite training with his boyhood club since returning from an extended break on Monday, it was reported on Wednesday that Grealish had arrived in Manchester to undergo medical examinations, following which he will be confirmed as a City player.

It has been reported recently that Pep Guardiola will hand Grealish his City debut in their Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday, despite previous claims suggesting that the playmaker is unlikely to feature against the Foxes due to his exertions at the European Championships in the summer.

As reported by Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Grealish has struck up a friendship with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, whom he regards as the best player in the Premier League, as he has stated on multiple occasions in the past.

The Villa academy graduate has often revealed his admiration for the 30-year-old Belgium international, who has sealed his status as one of the world's best and most consistent attacking players since he signed for City in 2015.

De Bruyne was named as the PFA Player's Player of the Year for the second year running last term, as he played a crucial role in his side's Premier League and Carabao Cup success, registering 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Grealish could be set to play alongside De Bruyne in the number eight role, as it has been claimed that Guardiola intends to operate the England international behind the forward three, where he would ideally compete with İlkay Gündoğan for a spot.

It has also been mentioned that once a deal for Grealish is done and dusted, City will turn their attention to signing Tottenham forward Kane, and trying to negotiate terms with Daniel Levy, who has reportedly agreed to sell the 28-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

City are ready to obliterate their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Pep Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as his side look to challenge on all fronts again next term, despite recent reports suggesting that the club's hopes of landing Kane would end once they succeed in signing Grealish.

