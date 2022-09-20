Jack Grealish Thinks Manchester City Have Changed Due To Erling Haaland

The England international has described the differences that the City squad has made to get the best out of Erling Haaland.

Jack Grealish got his first goal of the season on the weekend against Wolves after 55 seconds latching onto a Kevin De Bruyne cross to crush any early hopes that the home supporters had of them getting a victory against the Premier League Champions.

City went onto win the game 3-0 with another goal from Erling Haaland in the first half then a Phil Foden goal in the second half after another De Bruyne assist.

It was Haaland's 14th goal for Manchester City in ten games adding to his extraordinary start at the Premier League Champions.

Grealish, who opened the scoring, has spoken about what has changed since Haaland has joined the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Haaland 'changes all our games' states Grealish

Grealish said: "It changes all of our games compared to last season where we played with a false nine.

"I think it is down to us to put the balls in the box. I was just having a word with him then saying that ‘I didn’t even know you could score from outside the box!

"He is honestly a brilliant person to be around. I cannot speak highly enough of him, he is so humble for what he has achieved already in his career. It helps that he can constantly put the ball in the back of the net as well."

Grealish and Haaland showed a glimpse of what they are capable of in pre-season against Bayern Munich and fans will be hoping they can replicate that further into the campaign.

