Jack Grealish Uses Platform to Become Special Olympics GB Ambassador

Jack Grealish has become a player in the spotlight since his record-breaking £100million transfer from Aston Villa to Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

Now the England international says he wants to make a positive change as he becomes a principal ambassador for Special Olympics GB.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

The 26-year-old midfielder, whose sister has cerebral palsy, said that he wants to raise awareness and push for inclusion so more adults and children at all levels can get the opportunities and support they deserve.

The non-profit organisation works with 1.5 million people throughout the UK, providing training and competition throughout the year, Grealish will be concentrating on championing the Special Olympics which has more than 3,500 volunteers who look after more than 6.500 athletes.

In an interview with ITV News and Special Olympics GB, Grealish said: "I’ve been thinking for some time about how I can best use the platform football has given me to create a positive change, and it had to be something really close to my heart.

"Special Olympics GB is such an important organisation, playing a huge role in tackling the lack of inclusion for hundreds of thousands of kids in the UK with intellectual disabilities.

"Nobody should be excluded from opportunities, and I can’t stand bullying or discrimination. In my new role with Special Olympics GB, I’m proud to stand side by side with all the children, young people and adults living with intellectual disabilities, and the incredible families who support them.

"I hope that everyone in Great Britain gets behind Special Olympics GB and its incredible athletes and volunteers. So please follow Special Olympics GB on their social channels and together we can start to make a real difference."

Special Olympics chief executive Colin Dyer said: "Everyone at Special Olympics is delighted and excited Jack has agreed to join Special Olympics GB as a principal ambassador.

"After a truly challenging time for many people during the pandemic, particularly those with intellectual disabilities, there is so much positive momentum in Special Olympics GB at this time. It is the perfect moment to welcome Jack to the family."