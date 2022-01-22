Jack Grealish Waited for Southampton Midfielder in Tunnel in Altercation Following Man City Draw, Reveals Ralph Hassenhuttl

Ralph Hassenhuttl has revealed that Manchester City forward Jack Grealish had waited in the St Mary's tunnel to confront Southampton's Oriol Romeu over incident on the field during the 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side were often frustrated throughout the course of proceedings on the south coast on Saturday, as a well drilled and organised Southampton side brought an end to the Champions' long-standing winning run.

A single goal from centre-back Aymeric Laporte via a Kevin De Bruyne delivery was all that Manchester City could manage in front of the Southampton goal, cancelling out a seventh minute strike from Saints full-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

However, there was one individual battle that stole the eyes of many on the pitch during the game, and that was between Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Southampton's Oriol Romeu.

At one stage, the pair clashed face to face in the centre of the park moments after an incident that frustrated the Manchester City star in particular - and he didn't seem too keen on leaving things out on the field.

After the game, Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl revealed that the Manchester City man had waited for Oriol Romeu in the St. Mary's tunnel to confront the Saints player on the incidents on the field.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hassenhuttl revealed, "[Jack] Grealish was waiting for him [Oriol Romeu] in the tunnel because of a few things that happened outside on the pitch."

"It was not right. But it's not here for the cameras, they spoke about it, everything is good," the Saints boss concluded.

Manchester City now enter a two and a half week break before their next Premier League fixture, whilst an FA Cup fourth round tie with Fulham is their next competitive clash on February 5th.

