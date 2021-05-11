Sports Illustrated home
Jack Grealish's Agent Provides Crucial Update on Future of Aston Villa Star Amid Interest From Man City and Man United

The agent of in-demand Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has spoken out about the future of his client, claiming that not only will conversations have to take place with the Birmingham club over his future, but that he also does not know what will happen this summer.
The agent of in-demand Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has spoken out about the future of his client, claiming that not only will conversations have to take place with the Birmingham club over his future, but that he also does not know what will happen this summer.

In recent weeks, the England international has been linked with a number of high-profile moves away from Villa Park this summer, namely a big-money switch to join up with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - who some believe are in need of a fresh creative spark further up the pitch.

Alongside City, cross-town rivals Manchester United are also known to have an interest in Jack Grealish, but turned their head when made aware of his staggering transfer valuation in the last summer transfer window.

This week, Jack Grealish's agent Jonathan Barnett - who also represents Tottenham's Gareth Bale - provided an interesting update on the future of his client, stating that he "wouldn't put Manchester United at the top" of the list of potential suitors.

Speaking to SNTV this week, Barnett said, "The truth is we don't know [what will happen]. There are many clubs [interested] and I wouldn't put Manchester United at the top of that [list]."

"But he could stay. He could stay as well, so it's a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack [Grealish] and ourselves then we'll see where we go. At the moment he is a Villa player and he has no thoughts about anything else."

"He could be a big star in the summer, he maybe should have been playing a little bit earlier for England," Barnett closed.

A recent report claimed that Grealish is 'interested' in joining Manchester City this summer, and is 'excited' about the prospect of playing Champions League football.

What was perhaps most interesting from the viewpoint of Manchester City and their chances of securing the player was that the report believed it would not take a fee of over £100 million for the 25-year-old.

There is almost certainly a long way to go before clarity on Grealish's future comes to light, but the interest from Manchester City will give the Villa star some food for thought as we approach the summer transfer window.

News

