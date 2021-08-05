Jack Grealish's Availability For Man City's Community Shield Clash Revealed

As Manchester City begin to tie up the loose ends on Jack Grealish’s big money move to the club, speculation has circulated about how soon he could make his debut.

Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Aston Villa star would complete a £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium by the end of the week. The transfer fee is said to be accompanied by a weekly wage in excess of £200,000 for the Villa captain.

Some reports have even suggested he could be ready to debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in time for Saturday’s FA Community Shield showdown with Leicester City at Wembley.

If those reports are to be believed, Jack Grealish will complete his Manchester City medical on Thursday afternoon, with an official announcement from both clubs coming not too long after.

According to the ever-reliable Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could give Jack Grealish the chance to play some part against Leicester at Wembley this weekend.

However, Guardiola is said to be 'cautious' of players who had long international tournaments this summer, and will try to avoid burning any of his stars out too early in the season.

Jack Grealish himself reached the final of the European Championships with England, unfortunately falling to defeat at the final hurdle against Roberto Mancini's formidable Italian side.

While the deal that takes Jack Grealish to Manchester City has not yet been announced, at the time of writing, Aston Villa seem to be preparing for life without their local hero.

The Birmingham club have already splashed the cash on Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey and Southampton's frontman Danny Ings, and are also said to be closing in on a £40 million move for Norwich starlet Todd Cantwell.

