Jack Grealish's Man City Squad Number Revealed Following £100M Transfer Announcement

Manchester City’s new signing Jack Grealish will wear the number 10 shirt, as confirmed by the club's official announcement.

The club announced the signing of the 25 year-old on Thursday, as Grealish successfully completed a record-breaking £100 million move from the Midlands to Manchester on a six-year contract.

Grealish has been pictured holding a shirt with the number 10, as he prepares to potentially make his Manchester City debut on Saturday, when the Sky Blues face Leicester City at Wembley in the Community Shield.

A staggering list of numbers consisting of 4, 10, 12, 15, 18, 19, 24, 28, 29 and 30 were all available to Pep Guardiola’s latest recruit, Jack Grealish choosing the squad number which had been previously worn by club legend Sergio Agüero.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

The number 10 shirt, which some had suggested may be kept back for Manchester City's next expected target Harry Kane, had been worn by Sergio Agüero since the 2015/16 season, after Edin Džeko left the club.

The club's all-time top goalscorer had stated that Phil Foden should inherit his iconic number 10 shirt, but the club's fresh arrival has opted to become Manchester City’s new talisman by picking the famous number 10 shirt.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Raheem Sterling's contract situation

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

City have handed the number 10 shirt to previous club-record signings, with Robinho having selected the number when he joined the club for £32.5 million in 2008.

Grealish had worn the number 10 shirt at Villa Park for a number of years, as he helped his boyhood club to promotion during his time as the Birmingham club's skipper.

The 25-year-old, who was handed the famous number seven shirt for England’s European Championship campaign this summer, completed his medical on Thursday morning, before being officially unveiled as a City player.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra