James McAtee in Line for Man City Involvement in FA Cup Tie With Swindon Town Amid January Loan Links

James McAtee is strongly in contention to feature for Manchester City against Swindon Town in their FA Cup third-round clash this week, according to a new report.

Pep Guardiola will be keen to shuffle his pack and hand the first-team a deserved rest when Manchester City travel to Wiltshire to face Ben Garner's side in their first fixture of the 2021/22 FA Cup campaign.

City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a last-gasp win against Arsenal on New Year's Day, after both Chelsea and Liverpool lost further ground in the title race by sharing the spoils at Stamford Bridge.

With no further Carabao Cup commitment for Pep Guardiola's side, they will have had a breather before they face Swindon in the FA Cup ahead of a crucial league tie against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

According to a new report from Wales Online, James McAtee has a strong chance of featuring for Manchester City against the League Two side, which would see the 19-year-old make only his third senior appearance of the season.

McAtee started a 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe in the Carabao Cup back in September, before coming off the bench to replace fellow academy graduate Cole Palmer in the closing stages of a 3-0 victory against Everton in November.

With the attacking midfielder being targeted by a series of English clubs for a loan move until the end of the campaign, it remains to be seen what the upcoming weeks hold for McAtee, who is yet to commit his future past 2023 to his boyhood club.

While Cole Palmer has made significant progress following his integration to the first-team squad this season, there remains question marks over McAtee and whether he could benefit from a loan spell at another club until the end of the campaign.

