James McAtee Names the One Manchester City Player He Looks Up to for Inspiration

James McAtee has revealed that he looks up to Manchester City star Phil Foden, after the rising midfielder signed a new three-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, keeping him at the club until 2026.

McAtee, who will remain with Manchester City for the remainder of the season despite talks of a potential short-term loan, signed a new contract with the Premier League Champions on Wednesday evening.

The 19 year-old has become the latest City youngster to commit his long-term future to the club, with James McAtee's new three-year deal set to keep the Salford-born midfielder at the Etihad Stadium until 2026. 

McAtee made his Premier League debut in November against Everton, and also featured as a substitute against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup and Swindon Town in the third round of the FA Cup. 

The teenager has predominantly played under Brian Barry-Murphy in Manchester City's Elite Development Squad, where the midfielder has scored two hat-tricks, and 14 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances so far this season. 

Read More

The Salford-born midfielder, who has been with Manchester City since the age of 11, has become the latest youngster to be tipped for stardom within Pep Guardiola's first-team squad.  

McAtee is looking to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden, who has become integral to both club and country since making his Manchester City debut against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League in 2017. 

Foden has since gone on to make 146 appearances for his boyhood club, and James McAtee has suggested that the 21 year-old is who both himself, and other Manchester City Academy players look up to. 

"I know he’s only young, but I have to say Phil Foden (is the player I look up to the most) for the way he’s shown the academy players that it’s possible (to break into the first-team), so I’d probably say it’s Phil,” said McAtee.

