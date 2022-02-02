James McAtee Opens Up On Training With Manchester City First-Team and Working With Pep Guardiola

James McAtee has opened up about being coached by Pep Guardiola, after the teenager signed a new long-term deal with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until at least 2026.

The teenager, who has been with Manchester City since the age of 11, signed a three-year contract extension with the reigning Premier League Champions on Wednesday, after weeks of discussion around the 19 year-old's future.

McAtee had been linked with a possible loan move during the January transfer window, with Swansea, Queens Park Rangers, Girona and Rangers all interested in the Manchester City midfielder.

The 19 year-old has been in superb form for City's Elite Development Squad so far this season, scoring 14 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances, and scoring hat-tricks against both Blackburn and Club Brugge.

McAtee made his Premier League debut in November's 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad, while the teenage midfielder has also featured for the first-team against Wycombe Wanderers and Swindon Town.

Having penned a new deal until 2026 with the Blues, the Salford born midfielder has opened up about training with the first-team and being coached by Pep Guardiola.

Speaking about training with the Premier League Champions and last year's Champions League finalists, McAtee said, “When I first joined in (with the first-team), it was very overwhelming, but I just needed to realise not to feel the numbers and try and put an impact in training, and to enjoy every moment of it."

The teenager has also spoken about the advice he has received from Pep Guardiola, who has long admired the talents of the 19 year-old midfielder.

“You get advice every day, but I’d say the one that stuck with me was trying to gain the trust of not just the manager but the players as well, like they can trust you when they pass to you and when you’re on the ball, I think it’s that,” said McAtee.

