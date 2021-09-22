James McAtee Reveals Reasons Behind Left-Back Debut for Man City During Carabao Cup Clash

Manchester City starlet James McAtee is looking to kick on after making his senior debut in his side's 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

The 18-year-old replaced Joshua Wilson-Esbrand on the 72nd minute against the League One side, who took the lead on the night courtesy of Brandon Hanlan's strike in the first half.

After making a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign in the youth ranks, McAtee was asked to operate as a left-back by City boss Pep Guardiola, who handed senior debuts to five academy stars at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

McAtee, who helped the City U-23's win the Premier League 2 title last term, registered eight goals and nine assists in 23 appearances over the course of the previous campaign.

Reflecting on his debut and the moment when City boss Pep Guardiola instructed him to get ready for action, the teenager said, as quoted by the club's official website: "When he (Guardiola) shouted me over, I was like, ‘Wow, it’s happening’.

"A buzz, smiling the whole way through. I went left-back. Pep said, ‘Can you play there?’ I said anything to get on the pitch and I just tried my hardest."

With City facing a testing schedule in the coming months, Guardiola could be tempted to turn to McAtee at some point, as the Catalan boss would like to preserve his senior stars for more important games.

The Englishman has scored 11 times in eight games since the start of the season, and should be continue to impress for the U-23's, he could speed up his integration to the first-team setup.

McAtee added: "I just have to push on and keep doing the stuff that I'm doing with City U-23's and just try and impress. When you come on (for the senior team) and all the fans are cheering and celebrating, you feel comfortable, you feel at home."

