James McAtee Signs Bumper Three-Year Contract With Manchester City Following Doubts Over Future

Manchester City have confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that highly-rated midfielder James McAtee has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 19 year-old has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation, largely during the January transfer window, when it was believed that both Manchester City and the player may lean towards a six-month loan deal for the playmaker.

However, that is now all-but a distant memory, as the club have confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that James McAtee has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 at the earliest.

Speaking to ManCity.com upon the signing of his new deal with the club, James McAtee was keen to express his delight at committing his long-term future to the Premier League champions.

"This is a really proud moment in my career, and I am so grateful to the Club for showing their faith in me."

McAtee continued, “I’ve been here since I was 11 and I can’t thank everyone enough for everything they have done for me. I have worked with some brilliant coaches in the Academy, who have put me in a position to be able to train and play with Pep Guardiola and the first team, which is all I’ve ever wanted to do."

“I’ve been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”

James McAtee has followed in the footsteps of several of Manchester City's first-team stars who have committed their future to the club in recent weeks and months.

Earlier this week, Joao Cancelo agreed to new terms at the Etihad Stadium, extending his stay at Manchester City until at least 2027 - meaning the former Juventus man will have spent eight years in Blue should he see out the entirety of his deal.

Reports from the Times newspaper on Wednesday morning also revealed that Manchester City held initial 'positive talks' with the representatives of Bernardo Silva over signing a contract extension at the club.

Manchester City have been impressive in their business surrounding the maintaining of renewed contracts for their most crucial players, however the coming months are set to be busy on the same front with a number of names still nearing the expiry dates of their current deals.

Readers can find a comprehensive list of Manchester City's first-team contract expiry dates here.

