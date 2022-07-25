Jamie Carragher Claims Erling Haaland Won't Be 'Game-Changer' In Premier League Title Race

When Manchester City added Erling Haaland to their ranks many thought that this would have a huge impact on the title race. However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed the striker won't have a profound impact on the race for the top spot, but that he could be what the Sky Blues need to finally secure a Champions League trophy.

Haaland joined City for an initial fee of £51million this transfer window and arrives with high expectations following his spell with Borussia Dortmund. The Norway striker's record with the German side is nothing short of remarkable, having provided 109 goal contributions in just 89 games for the club.

IMAGO / Michael Weber

However, Carragher doesn't believe this will have a huge impact on the title race as City have already won the league so many times without him. Speaking to Talksport, he said: "I still think City are favourites, but I don't think Haaland is a game-changer for City in terms of winning the league, because they win the league now.

"They get 95 to 100 points. If they want to get 110 - there are only so many points in a season.

The Cityzens have been chasing a Champions League trophy for years now to no avail but Carragher believes this is where Haaland's real impact could be felt: "I think Haaland will be the icing on the cake in the Champions League.

"If he's playing away in Madrid they don't lose that game, they win, they're through to the semi-final, the final and I think that's the difference Haaland will make.

"I don't think he's be a huge difference in the league because City are that good anyway."

City fans will be hoping Carragher is proved right as the club are desperate to secure their first Champions League. It's fair to say Haaland's addition improves the Sky Blues' chances of securing the trophy that has eluded them for so long.

Read More Manchester City Coverage