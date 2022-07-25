Skip to main content

Jamie Carragher Claims Erling Haaland Won't Be 'Game-Changer' In Premier League Title Race

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When Manchester City added Erling Haaland to their ranks many thought that this would have a huge impact on the title race. However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed the striker won't have a profound impact on the race for the top spot, but that he could be what the Sky Blues need to finally secure a Champions League trophy. 

Haaland joined City for an initial fee of £51million this transfer window and arrives with high expectations following his spell with Borussia Dortmund. The Norway striker's record with the German side is nothing short of remarkable, having provided 109 goal contributions in just 89 games for the club.  

New Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland

However, Carragher doesn't believe this will have a huge impact on the title race as City have already won the league so many times without him. Speaking to Talksport, he said: "I still think City are favourites, but I don't think Haaland is a game-changer for City in terms of winning the league, because they win the league now. 

"They get 95 to 100 points. If they want to get 110 - there are only so many points in a season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Cityzens have been chasing a Champions League trophy for years now to no avail but Carragher believes this is where Haaland's real impact could be felt: "I think Haaland will be the icing on the cake in the Champions League.

"If he's playing away in Madrid they don't lose that game, they win, they're through to the semi-final, the final and I think that's the difference Haaland will make. 

"I don't think he's be a huge difference in the league because City are that good anyway."

City fans will be hoping Carragher is proved right as the club are desperate to secure their first Champions League. It's fair to say Haaland's addition improves the Sky Blues' chances of securing the trophy that has eluded them for so long.  

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityLiverpool

Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Offer Improved Bid For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Yan Couto Signs For Girona On One-Year Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Shares Thoughts On Manchester City's Erling Haaland Signing

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
imago1011356527h
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong and Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Ask Frenkie De Jong To Lower Wages Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Samuel Edozie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Have Joined The Race For Manchester City's Samuel Edozie

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Borussia Dortmund Want To Keep Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
imago1011829422h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marc Cucurella's £50million Price Tag Is Proving Difficult For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago