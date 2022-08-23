Jamie Carragher Says Liverpool Are 'Miles Off' Manchester City Right Now

Jamie Carragher comments on the current gap between Manchester City and Liverpool post-Liverpool's loss to Manchester United.

The Premier League match-week three continued to provide shock and surprise, continuing to show why it is the most unpredictable league in the world. This can certainly be said about the two favourites to lift the title come May. Liverpool and Manchester City.

City played first on Sunday, dropping two points on the road away at Newcastle United. The Sky Blues opened the scoring early when an intelligent pass and move from Ilkay Gundogan gave him a free shot at goal near the six-yard box.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Newcastle responded in style with goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and a delightful free kick from Kieran Trippier. However, City showed their quality and fighting spirit to bounce back and salvage a point. Erling Haaland pulled the first one back before Bernardo Silva equalized.

Rivals Liverpool continued their unusually poor start to the season yesterday evening when they lost 2-1 away to Manchester United. Goals from Marcus Rashford and former City man Jadon Sancho were enough to earn the red half of Manchester three points.

Of course, it is early days, but the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City over the last few years has been down to fine margins, and Liverpool failing to win in their first three games could go a long way in the long haul.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher has commented on the current gap between both Manchester City and Liverpool to Sky Sports and BBC Sport.

Carragher said "At this stage it [the gap between the clubs] feels big… They [Liverpool] have had a really poor start. They set such high standards but they are a million miles off them right now"

With Manchester City taking seven points out of 9, whilst Liverpool have only taken two, it will be interesting to see if this will take effect further down the line.

