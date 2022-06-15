Jess Park Signs New Contract With Manchester City Women

Manchester City women have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer signing defenders Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively but now they've made another shrewd move by tying down one of their future stars to a new deal.

Jess Park has signed a new deal keeping her at the club until 2026 which is vital as at just 20-years-old she is one of the brightest talents at City.

Jess Park at Wembley IMAGO / NurPhoto

A lifelong Manchester City fans Park made her debut for the club in the 2019/20 season after joining in 2017 from York City, her hometown club.

On signing her extension she told the club website: "This is my Club and this is where I want to be. I’m so excited to commit my future to City.

“It’s such a great club, from the players and staff to the facilities and the environment, it’s just such an amazing place to be."

She added: "I’ve supported City my entire life and I think my passion for the Club is definitely clear to see in everything I do, especially on the pitch.

“I’ve learnt so much from the players around me and the coaching staff over the last two seasons since I signed my first professional contract, and I’m looking forward to continuing that for the next four years.”

Park has already racked up 50 appearances for the club which insinuates she has a big future at the club.

