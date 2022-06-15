Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jess Park Signs New Contract With Manchester City Women

Manchester City women have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer signing defenders Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively but now they've made another shrewd move by tying down one of their future stars to a new deal.

Jess Park has signed a new deal keeping her at the club until 2026 which is vital as at just 20-years-old she is one of the brightest talents at City.

Jess Park

Jess Park at Wembley

A lifelong Manchester City fans Park made her debut for the club in the 2019/20 season after joining in 2017 from York City, her hometown club.

On signing her extension she told the club website: "This is my Club and this is where I want to be. I’m so excited to commit my future to City.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s such a great club, from the players and staff to the facilities and the environment, it’s just such an amazing place to be."

She added: "I’ve supported City my entire life and I think my passion for the Club is definitely clear to see in everything I do, especially on the pitch.

“I’ve learnt so much from the players around me and the coaching staff over the last two seasons since I signed my first professional contract, and I’m looking forward to continuing that for the next four years.”

Park has already racked up 50 appearances for the club which insinuates she has a big future at the club.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

David Raum being challenged by John Stones
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Line up Move for Hoffenheim Defender David Raum

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Jesus goal vs Watford 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Remain 'In The Lead' for Gabriel Jesus Despite Juventus Interest

By Joseph Murray3 hours ago
Ko Itakura FC Schalke 04 with the Championship Cup
Transfer Rumours

Report: Borussia Monchengladbach Lead Race to Sign Manchester City Centre-Back Ko Itakura

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Scott Carson
News

Scott Carson Signs New One Year Deal To Extend His Stay

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago
De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Where To Watch Poland v Belgium; Kevin De Bruyne Likely To Feature

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
Pep vs Atletico Away
News

Report: City Football Group Set To Purchase Another Side

By Elliot Thompson9 hours ago
gavi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Handed Setback In Pursuit Of Barcelona Youngster Gavi

By Jake Mahon10 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Tempted To Hijack Manchester United's Move For Frenkie De Jong

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago