Joao Cancelo Admits to Not Being 'Extremely Happy' About Decision to Join Manchester City in 2019

Joao Cancelo has admitted to not being 'extremely happy' about his decision to swap Italian giants Juventus for Manchester City in the summer of 2019, upon signing a new extension with the Premier League side on Tuesday.

The news of Joao Cancelo's two-year contract extension - that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027 - has unsurprisingly been well-received by the Manchester City fanbase.

Under the tutelage of manager Pep Guardiola, the Portuguese international has established his reputation as one of the most complete full-backs in Europe.

Speaking to ManCity.com upon committing his future to the club on Tuesday morning, Joao Cancelo revealed doubts about joining the club in 2019, and how his initial fears have seen a complete turnaround.

“In my first months, I wasn’t extremely happy about my decision to join Manchester City”, Joao Cancelo admitted in an interview with the club website.

He continued, “I came from a club that I also like a lot, Juventus. I spoke to my girlfriend and we agreed that I had to make the best out of myself to be able to play. As of December-January onwards, I started playing regularly so that makes a player happier."

“We players always want to play, but always with the aim of helping the team to achieve its goals”, the 27-year old explained.

The Portuguese full-back opened up on the impact of Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias on helping him during his time at Manchester City.

“Since I arrived, Bernardo Silva has been a great friend to me and great support to me, both for me and my family. I have known him for a long time, we have built a great relationship since we were young. He has helped me a lot here."

Cancelo continued, “Also, I knew Ruben Dias from Benfica, but not as much as I knew Bernardo. Bernardo is from the same generation as I am. Ruben Dias has also helped me a lot. Both are very calm people, so they help me to be more relaxed as well."

It is music to the ears of every Manchester City fan to hear about how brilliantly the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias have helped their fellow countryman Cancelo to settle at the club.

Much like a host of other signings under Pep Guardiola's regime, Joao Cancelo has burst into life and emerged as one of the most vital cogs to the Manchester City machine in recent seasons.

