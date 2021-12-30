Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Joao Cancelo 'Assaulted' by 'Four Cowards' in Attack and Robbery on Man City Defender's Home and Family

    Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has revealed on his Instagram that he was assaulted by four people on Thursday night, as the Portugal international was pictured with a nasty gash to his forehead.
    Joao Cancelo started for Manchester City against Brentford on Wednesday night, as the Blues moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win in London. 

    The Portuguese full-back, who moved to the Etihad from Juventus in 2019, has been one of Pep Guardiola's key players so far this season; starting 25 matches and being directly involved in five Premier League goals already this season. 

    Cancelo marked his 100th Manchester City appearance earlier this month with a goal at St James' Park, with the 27 year-old on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win over Newcastle in December. 

    However, the Portuguese full-back was one of four Manchester City first-team players absent from training at the City Football Academy on Thursday, as the Blues prepare for Saturday’s trip to North London to face Arsenal. 

    The 27 year-old took to social media on Thursday night, revealing that he was "assaulted" by four people and was robbed of his jewellery. 

    Joao Cancelo was pictured on his Instagram story with a nasty wound above his right eye, as the full-back revealed in a statement that he was "assaulted" by "four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family." 

    A statement on Joao Cancelo's Instagram story said, "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens." 

    "They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state. I don't know how there are people with such meanness." 

    "The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all ok. And I after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

