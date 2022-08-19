Skip to main content

Joao Cancelo Discusses Possibility Of Becoming A Winger

Joao Cancelo has been discussing the possibility of becoming a winger in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

The Portuguese left-back took the number seven shirt at the start of the season, and maybe one day he'll be able to wear that number in it's rightful position. Number sevens traditionally play on the wing, and with the signing of Sergio Gomez, we may see that this season.

Joao Cancelo talked about the possibility to Sky Sports recently.

Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has been speaking about possibly becoming a winger.

"I don't think [I could become a] centre-forward for #ManCity but maybe a winger, maybe a midfielder. At the end of the day, it will be the manager's decision where I play. Wherever he puts me on the pitch I will give my best. That is the secret of this team…”

The signing of Sergio Gomez could actually see Joao Cancelo play on the wing this season. Raheem Sterling hasn't been directly replaced, and a couple of injuries to the forward line could see Joao Cancelo fill in as a make shift winger.

The Portuguese defender played as a right winger in a game against Bologna for Juventus in 2019. He has also played 44 games as a right midfielder, and two games at left midfield. 

Manchester City may see it as a possibility as the season goes on, but for the moment Joao Cancelo remains one of the best left-full backs in European football.

