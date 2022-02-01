Joao Cancelo Makes Stunning Phil Foden Claim in Recent Interview With Manchester City

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo believes that Phil Foden will become one of, if not the best player in world football one day.

The Portuguese international has been speaking to the club in the wake of signing a new five-year contract, extending his stay at Manchester City until at least 2027.

Joao Cancelo's time at the Etihad Stadium has been a roaring success. Since his move from Juventus in 2019, the 27-year-old has reinvented the full-back role under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Despite struggles in his opening campaign, Cancelo's past 18 months have been extraordinary. So much so, he was rewarded for his elite performances with his inclusion in the coveted 2021 Team of the Year.

His decision to extend his contract for the long-term will delight Manchester City fans, who have enjoyed viewing some magical moments from the defender - especially this season.

In conversation with CityTV, Joao Cancelo was discussing various topics surrounding his contract renewal when he made one stunning claim about Manchester City academy product, Phil Foden.

“Phil Foden is going to be one of the best players in the world, if not the best," Cancelo said.

Ever since his rise from the City Football Academy, Phil Foden has been touted for the very top. Born in Stockport, the lifelong City fan has broken through the ranks to become a regular in Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

Now also a regular in Gareth Southgate's England set-up, everyone feels that Foden has the potential to go on to become something special - including his teammate Cancelo.

His praise is not without merit either; Foden has scored 38 goals and provided 28 assists since his breakthrough into the first team.

