Joao Cancelo Named In FIFA 23 Team Of The Week

After Manchester City's 4-0 victory against Southampton, only one player made it in FIFA 23's team of the weel.

Manchester City carried on their unbeaten run in the Premier League on the weekend as they defeated Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton by four goals to nil going top of the Premier League table as they look to win it for the third season on the bounce.

However, their stint at the top of the league only lasted until Sunday evening due to Arsenal beating Liverpool 3-2 and going above them with The Gunners looking like they will be the closest competitors to Pep Guardiola's side this season.

There was plenty of standout performers for the Premier League Champions however one stood out enough to make it into the team of the week on FIFA 23.

IMAGO / PA Images

Joao Cancelo confirmed to be in FIFA's team of the week

Portuguese international Joao Cancel started the game against The Saints at left-back with Manuel Akanji at right-back due to the injury to Kyle Walker.

It did not take long for the former Juventus man to make his mark on the game with a goal on the 20th minute after driving with the ball from the halfway line up to the box before cutting on his left foot and drilling the ball through Gavin Bazunu.

In the second half he got an assist in the 65th minute cutting the ball back for Erling Haaland.

He left the pitch five minutes later and City kept a clean sheet which he contributed to hence why he was the pick of the punch to get an inform on FIFA 23.

Cancelo becomes one of the best left-backs on the game with his 89 rated card.