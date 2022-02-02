Joao Cancelo Names Barcelona Reason Behind Decision to Join Manchester City in 2019

Joao Cancelo has named one reason connected to the history of FC Barcelona as one factor that played a major part in his decision to join Manchester City in 2019.

Manchester City fans received news of Joao Cancelo's contract extension until 2027 with unbridled joy on Tuesday morning, as the 27-year-old has cemented himself as one of the top full-backs in European football in recent seasons.

While the Portuguese international got off to a slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium after making the move from Juventus, he has since developed into all but an automatic starter for the Blues.

Joao Cancelo was quick to point out Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as one of the main factors behind his staggering growth on the pitch, speaking during an interview with ManCity.com on Tuesday.

“In my opinion, he (Pep Guardiola) is the best manager in the world. And he was one of the biggest reasons why I came here from Juventus – because I admire him a lot as a manager," Cancelo said after signing his new deal.

He continued, "When I was young, the best team I saw playing football, in what I like to see in football, was his Barcelona side. So I wanted to know more about the way he works. And that’s it. I think he’s a genius and he makes players evolve."

"So many things," Cancelo declared when asked what he has learned under the Catalan boss.

"Mainly, I leant how to be a more versatile player. I feel now I’m a player who can play in many positions; not only left or right back."

Joao Cancelo continued, "And also because in this team, it’s very easy because of the quality of all players, we always have good passing options, the spaces are easier so it’s way easier to play here than in any other team for me at this moment.”

Now that Cancelo has committed his future to the Premier League club until 2027 at the earliest, he will hope that Pep Guardiola does the same, with the City manager's existing deal set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

