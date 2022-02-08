Skip to main content

Joao Cancelo Names Brazilian Legend as His Footballing Idol in Recent Interview

Joao Cancelo has revealed Ronaldinho was his footballing idol growing up in a recent interview with the club's official website.

In terms of elevating the standards of how a modern full-back should operate, Joao Cancelo is arguably the first name that springs to mind.

It’s rare to see a full-back not just be comfortable on both flanks, but have a strong case for being both the best right-back as well as left-back in the world.

Add to that the Portuguese’s unique ability to pull strings from midfield, while still dropping back into the backline as he was operating last season, and you’re looking at the complete package.

However, there is more to the story behind what has always inspired Manchester City’s number 27 to add such incredible flair to his role.

In an interview with ManCity.com, Joao Cancelo has named his childhood idol, who he always looked up to as a young football fan himself.

As a kid, my idol was Ronaldinho Gaucho,” Cancelo revealed to Manchester City earlier this week.

Cancelo’s appreciation for Brazilian legends does not just stop with the iconic winger, with the Portuguese international also recently citing Dani Alves as one of his role models.

Ronaldinho’s impact on bringing a creative spark to the beautiful game needs no introduction, as his legendary exploits have inspired a generation of footballers, including the Sky Blues’ very own full-back extraordinaire.

The influence has certainly been visible on the pitch, with Cancelo’s quick feet, ridiculous passing technique, and ingenuity on the ball making him a dream to watch for the Manchester City faithful.

