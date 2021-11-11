Joao Cancelo Names Manchester United Duo in All-Time Premier League Portugal XI

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has chosen Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in his best Portuguese XI in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has made a brilliant start to his third season at the Etihad Stadium, having arrived for £60 million from Juventus in 2019, with Danilo heading the other way.

Despite being a squad player for Pep Guardiola during his first season in Manchester, Cancelo has established himself as one of the finest players in England after what has been an incredible year for the defender.

Since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, the Portugal international has made 6- appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions, including 17 outings since August, more than any Manchester City player.

In a recent interview with Manchester City on their official YouTube channel, the former Benfica man was tasked with selecting the strongest Portuguese XI in the history of the Premier League.

While he named a pair of City teammates in Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, Cancelo also picked two players across town, as he gave Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes the nod in attack.

Speaking about Fernandes, who has registered 44 goals and 33 assists in just 96 appearances across all competitions for United, Cancelo said: "He (Fernandes) is a player with a very strong shot, very pragmatic, a strong personality and I like this type of player."

The left-wing spot was occupied by Cristiano Ronaldo in Cancelo's all-time Portuguese Premier League XI, and the ex-Juventus star was full of praise for the 36-year-old forward, who has already scored nine times since his sensational return to Old Trafford in August.

Cancelo said, on Ronaldo: "I pick Cristiano Ronaldo on the left. Do I have to tell you why? I don't need to! (He is) the best Portuguese player of all time. It was obvious he would be in my XI."

Wolves duo Nelson Semedo and Joao Moutinho were also named in the XI, alongside Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio, former Manchester United winger Luis Nani and ex-Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho.

It was as one-sided as a derby could be on Saturday, when Manchester City tore their city rivals apart on their own patch, with Cancelo adding two more assists to his name, taking his tally to five since the start of the campaign.

The full-back is expected to feature in Portugal's World Cup Qualifiers clash against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday evening, with Bernardo Silva ruled out with a muscle injury.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra