Joao Cancelo Names One Key Reason Why Manchester City Have 'Great Potential"

Joao Cancelo believes the competition for places amongst the Manchester City squad is the reason they are so successful.

Over the past 12 months, Manchester City have been, by far, the most successful club in England.

Despite narrowly losing to Chelsea in a club-first Champions League final in May, the Blues picked up their fifth Premier League title and fourth consecutive Carabao Cup last season.

They also look on course to win back-to-back league titles this campaign, with a Champions League last-16 tie with Sporting CP on the horizon.

One player who has been key to that success is left-back Joao Cancelo, who today signed a fresh five-year deal, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027.

Speaking to CityTV in the wake of the announcement, the Portuguese international has admitted the stiff competition for places at Manchester City is a key reason behind the club's achievements.

“I think this team has great potential,” Cancelo began.

“When you see the starting eleven and the players that are on the bench, you can see the amazing squad we have by how many quality players are left out of the starting eleven.

The 27-year-old continued, “You can play with eleven players and change the whole team for the next game, and we don't lose quality. That factor makes us better players because we have competition in the team.”

After a short winter break, the Manchester City team were back in training yesterday in preparation for an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Fulham - a competition Joao Cancelo is yet to win.

