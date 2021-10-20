Joao Cancelo Names One Man City Star As 'The Best Player He's Every Played With' in One Category

Joao Cancelo has heaped praise on Phil Foden following Manchester City's emphatic 5-1 win away at Club Brugge in the Champions League group-stage on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions returned to winning ways in Europe at the Jay Breydel Stadium following their 2-0 defeat against PSG in September.

Pep Guardiola's side were at their absolute best in Bruges, with Phil Foden running the show as the youngster operated in a deeper midfield role alongside Rodri on matchday three of the Champions League campaign.

The 21-year-old, who has netted 33 times in 132 appearances across all competitions for the first-team, has been in fine form since recovering from a foot injury that kept him out of action at the start of the season.

As per The Independent, City star Joao Cancelo discussed Foden's display and potential following the Sky Blues' 5-1 thrashing of Club Brugge in Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash.

Commenting on Foden’s sublime assist that allowed the 27-year-old to open the scoring in Belgium, the Portugal international said: “It was a great pass from Phil (Foden).

“He (Foden) is a fantastic player, and I am not surprised by this pass. He is the best young player I have ever played with. He has a great talent, a lot of skills.

“I am sure he (Foden) will give City plenty of happy times in the future, and if he developing like this, he will be one of the best players in the world.”

Cancelo’s comments regarding Foden’s seemingly limitless potential is a sentiment shared by many City supporters who also view the 21-year-old as being capable of one day being regarded as one of the best footballers on the planet.

The current PFA Young Player of the Year, who starred for England in their 5-0 win over Hungary in the recent international break, has been directly involved in five goals in eight outings since returning to full fitness this season

