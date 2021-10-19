    • October 19, 2021
    Joao Cancelo Names Three Examples Which 'Proves The Man City Academy Works' After Champions League Victory

    Joao Cancelo feels that Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and James McAtee are proving that the Manchester City academy are producing excellent youth talent.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It was a special night for the Manchester City academy, with two graduates starring in a 5-1 rout of Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

    Phil Foden was the star of the show. Creating chances left, right and centre, the Stockport Iniesta continued to prove why he's one of the highest-rated youngsters in the world.

    However, despite Foden's quality, the story of the night was undoubtedly Cole Palmer's first Champions League goal. 

    Replacing Kevin De Bruyne on 60 minutes, the 19-year-old combined with Raheem Sterling before curling home City's 4th of the night. 

    Speaking to UEFA after the game, Joao Cancelo - another goalscorer on the night - believes Palmer is one of three examples that proves Manchester City's academy is producing some top-class talent.

    "Cole [Palmer] is a big talent. Cole is a special player," the full-back began. 

    "I also like James McAtee, he’s a great player. Phil Foden proves the Manchester City academy works. They are very promising. Creating and developing some special nights..."

    After scoring his first senior goal against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup earlier this month, Cole Palmer has further reinforced tonight that he's more than capable of competing with a star-studded squad. 

