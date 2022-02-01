Joao Cancelo Outlines Season Targets for Club and Country Following Manchester City Contract Renewal

Manchester City and Portugal star Joao Cancelo has touched on his targets in terms of silverware for club and country for the season after signing a fresh long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portugal international has decided to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions after enjoying a sensational start to the season, having made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues since August.

Cancelo, who has registered three goals and eight assists since the start of the campaign, has received a host of plaudits for some match-winning displays from the full-back position despite the riches in midfield and attack in Pep Guardiola's side.

With Manchester City currently in pole position to retain the Premier League title and keen on lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy, the 27-year-old has set out what he is aiming to achieve with club and country in 2022.

The full-back said, as quoted by the Manchester City's official website: “My goals for this season would be to win all the trophies we are involved with City and also qualifying for the World Cup with Portugal - and win it!

“I am very competitive, I always want to win and that is probably why I have the personality I have. In this club (Manchester City), I am always confident to succeed. We have a lot of players with bright futures."

Cancelo will form a key part of the Portugal squad alongside the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias - who have been amongst Pep Guardiola's most trusted lieutenants since the start of 2021.

Having made more appearances and starts than any other Manchester City outfield player this season, Cancelo's contract renewal is great news for the Premier League leaders - who have been blessed with one of most technically gifted players in world football.

