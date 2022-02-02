Joao Cancelo Pens Heartfelt Instagram Message Upon Announcement of His New Manchester City Contract

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo has posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page upon the announcement of his contract extension.

When discussing the impact Pep Guardiola has had on individual players, there are not many better examples than Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese international was already a world-renowned talent before his move to Manchester, but there was a sense that some previously untapped potential could be exploited under the Catalan's tutelage.

Manchester City signed Cancelo from Juventus in a player-plus-cash deal in 2019, which saw Danilo head to Turin after two very successful seasons at the club.

Tasked to compete with Kyle Walker for the right-back spot, the 27-year-old found it tough to settle into life in the Premier League and found himself in and out of the side on a frequent basis.

However, since his switch to a left-back role, Cancelo has reinvented what it means to be a full-back. He now plays a crucial role in Manchester City's attacking play, having a hand in some beautifully crafted goals.

Today, Joao Cancelo was rewarded for his excellent performances with a fresh five-year contract, which extends his stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027.

On his Instagram page, the full-back has reacted to the club's announcement earlier this morning, penning a heartfelt message to his supporters.

He wrote, "It is a privilege and a pride to continue to represent this club until 2027 I hope to live up to the trust you have placed in me. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me over the years #mommyblessme"

Cancelo, alongside the rest of the Manchester City team, returned to training yesterday in anticipation of an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Fulham on Saturday.

