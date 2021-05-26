Joao Cancelo Reveals Possible Next Club After Man City

Joao Cancelo has settled in nicely in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad after a successful second season under the Catalan manager. However, recently the Portuguese right-back has spoken about his future and made his intentions clear.

Midway through the campaign, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola came up with a genius solution for his side's shortcomings and used Joao Cancelo to increase the squad's attacking output.

Pep Guardiola instructed the attack-minded right-back to drop into the midfield and encouraged his creative ability to achieve greater control and exceptional attacking output.

This tweak in the 26-year-old’s game not only helped Manchester City, but immensely improved Joao Cancelo’s performances for the Blues, after a slightly less successful first season during which he struggled to pick up Pep Guardiola’s tactics.

Joao Cancelo has so far made 43 appearances for Manchester City this season, playing on both sides of the defence and has played a crucial role in the Manchester-based club’s success.

He has impressed with 45 key passes across his 27 Premier League starts this season, also contributing with five direct-goal involvements apart from his defensive work.

A Benfica academy graduate, just like some of his Manchester City teammates, Joao Cancelo has immense love for his boyhood club - where he grew up playing and developed his love for football.

He moved on to bigger pastures, as he developed before eventually coming to Manchester but admits that he still has Benfica in his heart.

While speaking to Gazetta dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Portuguese international was asked how he imagined his career would end and if he had already thought of his future.

He quickly replied with a firm answer explaining, “I would like to end at Benfica. It is the team where I started to get serious and the club that I have always supported. I am a Benfiquista at heart. One day I hope to wear that shirt again. For now, I enjoy Manchester City.”

Joao Cancelo has a contract with Manchester City until at least 2025 and looks set to take over from Kyle Walker when the Englishman eventually moves on in a few years.

While he may not be moving from Manchester anytime soon, it looks like he has already thought about his life after Manchester City.

