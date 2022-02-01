Joao Cancelo Signs New Five-Year Contract at Manchester City

Joao Cancelo has signed a new contract at Manchester City, the club have confirmed on Monday morning.

The Portuguese international joined Manchester City from Juventus in the summer of 2019, arriving at the Etihad Stadium for an initial fee of €65 million with Danilo included in a player-plus-cash deal.

Despite needing time to settle in England and adapt to Pep Guardiola's way of playing football, Joao Cancelo has now made himself indispensable to the team and it is certainly reflected in this fresh deal signed with the club.

Cancelo has scored seven goals and registered a further 14 assists in his 106 appearances for Manchester City so far, but the defender's all-around play is so much more effective than the statistics first suggest.

Following an impressive 2021 and an increased role in Pep Guardiola's set-up, Manchester City have rewarded Joao Cancelo with a fresh five-year contract - keeping him at the club until at least 2027.

Speaking to ManCity.com, Joao Cancelo provided his initial reaction to the new deal.

“Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement.

“City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day.

“There is nowhere better to play football and it’s a pleasure to work here."

Cancelo continued, “I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions.

“This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team.”

During his time at the club, Joao Cancelo has been a pioneer of Pep Guardiola's inverted full-back system and has notably been a key player in some of Manchester City's biggest games over the past 12 months.

Fans of the club will be delighted to hear the news of a new contract and an extended stay at the Etihad Stadium, with the full-back becoming such a vital part of a Manchester City side fighting at the highest level.

