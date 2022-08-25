'Settled In Well'- John Barnes Gives Erling Haaland Assessment

After scoring three goals in as many games, it's safe to say Erling Haaland has taken to the Premier League rather quickly.

Haaland made an instant impact in his debut for the club, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against West Ham. The striker did well to win and score a penalty for his first goal before scoring what would be considered a 'typical' Haaland goal for his second, when he made an intelligent run in behind The Hammers' defence before slotting home.

The Norwegian failed to score in his second game against Bournemouth but did however show off his playmaking abilities, providing an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's opener.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But the 22-year-old was back on the scoresheet in City's most recent league game, scoring their second goal in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

Liverpool legend John Barnes has given a positive verdict on Haaland's start to life in Manchester but believes it will be a gradual process for his new team to become accustomed to playing to his strengths. “I think he’s settled in well. He’s scored three goals? I think he’s done well,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“It’s going to take some time for them to get used to him. First game I thought they were actually putting in crosses where they shouldn’t be putting in crosses.

"From diagonal crosses to try and get him on the end of crosses. He’s 6’4, he’s good in the air. They have to get a balance of when to play the Man City way and when to play the Erling Haaland way. So they’re getting used to that.”

The Norway striker came with incredibly high expectations thanks to his remarkable goalscoring record in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, however, Barnes believes that while Haaland will still maintain a fantastic output in the Premier League, he will struggle to hit the same numbers he did in Germany as he believes the English top flight is a much harder division.

The former Liverpool and Watford man said: “He’s quick, he has pace, strength, an ability to hold things up and bring people into play. I’m not going to worry about him doing well or Man City doing well.

"As much as I don’t think he’s going to score as many goals as he did in Germany which has nothing to do with him, it’s to do with it being harder to score in English football. I think it’s a good signing for Man City.”

While Barnes' point on the discrepancies between the two leagues may be true, there have been no signs of a marked decline in Haaland's output in England thus far. If the young striker continues to perform in the same manner and stays injury free then it would be no surprise if he comes close to his numbers in Germany last season, where he scored 22 Bundesliga goals.

