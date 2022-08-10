John Barnes Reveals His Liverpool 'Worries' Thanks To Manchester City's Erling Haaland Signing

Liverpool legend John Barnes has said that he is concerned for Liverpool's title chances due to Erling Haaland's strong start to the season.

The Norway striker started the season in fine form, scoring both of City's goals in their 2-0 win against West Ham last weekend. Haaland put the Sky Blues 1-0 ahead in the first half after converting a penalty before doubling their lead in the second half.

It was important for the Norwegian to put in a strong performance following City's Community Shield defeat to Liverpool. The striker had a fairly poor performance by his standards and was criticised heavily online following the game, so his goalscoring debut in the Premier League will have gone a long way to silencing those critics.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite his lacklustre showing against Liverpool, Barnes never had any concerns over Haaland's ability to perform in the Premier League. “I think he’ll be very effective. I never had any worries about him," the former Liverpool man told Bonus code bets.

"He didn’t score and missed a couple of chances against Liverpool in the Community Shield, people were talking about how disappointed they were. But it was one game.

"Manchester City is going to create chances. He probably has to get used to the way they play, they have to get used to him. But the type of player he is, that will happen quickly, as it did.”

Barnes said that Haaland's addition to Man City's squad concerns him regarding Liverpool's title chances but that new Reds striker Darwin Nunez should help the Merseyside Natives.

He said: “I’m just more worried for Liverpool because he looks as if he’s gonna give Manchester City an added dimension to their game. As well as Darwin Nunez gives us an added dimension. So, it could be a good head-to-head battle between them and also between the two clubs.”

With both strikers getting off to goalscoring starts this weekend, Barnes' assessment seems to be a valid one as it is likely that both men will be fighting for the Premier League's golden boot this season. Haaland will be looking to add more goals to his tally when City face off against Bournemouth this Saturday in their first home game of the season.

