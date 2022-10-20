Skip to main content

John Stones Back In Manchester City Training Ahead Of Brighton Clash

England international John Stones has been seen pictured back in training for the Premier League Champions.

Manchester City have had the pleasure of watching on for the midweek Premier League fixtures due to their clash against Arsenal being rescheduled as The Gunners have had to play their Europa League game against Dutch side PSV as it was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

So, this means the Premier League Champions will be refreshed for their match on the weekend against Brighton.

The Seagulls had a tough game against Nottingham Forest who they struggled to break down with new manager Roberto De Zerbi failing to get his side scoring in his past three league games.

The assumption will be on Saturday Brighton will have a similar problem as Pep Guardiola's men have the joint second-best defensive record in the league.

John Stones pictured back in training

City will have an extra defender back in the squad as they welcome Brighton to The Etihad stadium and that is England international John Stones.

The former Everton man has missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty in the UEFA Nations League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Before that injury he had played in all but one game for Manchester City with the 28-year-old even filling in at right-back against Borussia Dortmund and Wolves due to the injury to Kyle Walker.

It will be likely that Stones will not be rushed back into the starting XI straightaway but with the World Cup just a month away he will be hoping to get as many chances as possible to prove his fitness and show his quality which made him a starting centre-back at the last World Cup.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBrighton & Hove Albion

Erling Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich In The Summer For One Reason

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden celebrate in Manchester City's win against Manchester United
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland Does Have A Release Clause In 2024

By Elliot Thompson
Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester United To Battle Manchester City For Serie A Star

By Harri Burton
Giorgio Scalvini
News

Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent

By Harri Burton
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia playing for Napoli
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

By Jake Mahon
Alberto Moleiro playing for Spain u21's
Transfer Rumours

Report: 'Going With Everything'- Manchester City Interested In Signing Alberto Moleiro

By Jake Mahon
Carlos Borges
Match Coverage

Carlos Borges Brace Earns Manchester City's Under 21's Victory

By Elliot Thompson
Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland And Kevin De Bruyne Named In Ballon D'Or Top Ten

By Jake Mahon