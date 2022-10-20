John Stones Back In Manchester City Training Ahead Of Brighton Clash

Manchester City have had the pleasure of watching on for the midweek Premier League fixtures due to their clash against Arsenal being rescheduled as The Gunners have had to play their Europa League game against Dutch side PSV as it was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

So, this means the Premier League Champions will be refreshed for their match on the weekend against Brighton.

The Seagulls had a tough game against Nottingham Forest who they struggled to break down with new manager Roberto De Zerbi failing to get his side scoring in his past three league games.

The assumption will be on Saturday Brighton will have a similar problem as Pep Guardiola's men have the joint second-best defensive record in the league.

John Stones pictured back in training

City will have an extra defender back in the squad as they welcome Brighton to The Etihad stadium and that is England international John Stones.

The former Everton man has missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty in the UEFA Nations League.

Before that injury he had played in all but one game for Manchester City with the 28-year-old even filling in at right-back against Borussia Dortmund and Wolves due to the injury to Kyle Walker.

It will be likely that Stones will not be rushed back into the starting XI straightaway but with the World Cup just a month away he will be hoping to get as many chances as possible to prove his fitness and show his quality which made him a starting centre-back at the last World Cup.

