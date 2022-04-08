John Stones Calls for Positivity Ahead of Unprecedented Run of Big Games Including Premier League Showdown Against Liverpool

Manchester City defender John Stones acknowledges that the team are facing a rare run of tough games which could prove season-defining, but refuses to let this affect performances.

Manchester City kicked off a run of four consecutive games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool with a narrow win over the former, in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half strike was enough to overcome the Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium, with City knowing the tie is still wide open ahead of their return visit to Madrid next Wednesday.

Either side of this Madrid match are two high profiles games with Manchester City’s domestic rivals, Liverpool.

The first will take place at the Etihad Stadium and will see the North-West pair face off in a Premier League table-topping clash, as second-placed Liverpool will look to overcome the one-point deficit between themselves and current champions City.

The second clash is a mouth-watering FA Cup semi-final against the Reds at Wembley the following weekend. This will mark the end of a tough four-game run against the same opponents which could very well make or break Manchester City’s season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Despite this unbelievable pressure, John Stones is refusing to let it affect his performances and has instead called for positivity amongst the Etihad ranks in this difficult period. IMAGO / PA Images “There maybe hasn't been another time where there have been such big games,” said Stones. “It's an important time and an exciting time. We should be positive about it.” Speaking about the upcoming clash with Liverpool, the England defender acknowledged the added drama that comes with playing Manchester City’s nearest rivals from recent seasons. “We’re first and second in the table, everyone knows that. Three years ago it came down to the last game, so we've been in these situations before and the experience of that time we definitely learnt from. We went 14 games unbeaten, and we know every game is so important to us.” IMAGO / PA Images

Stones continued, “We're human beings and we know what is riding on this game and how important it is to us but every game this season has been a final to us, so we don't approach this any differently.”

“We can't control when the games are and who we play,” he said. “There's obviously that extra buzz about the game and what it means but it is just another game. We don't get sucked into all the outside noise and concentrate on what we do.”

Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday in a 16:30 kick-off.

