John Stones claims he is 'confident' about Man City defeating PSG once again, to reach a debut Champions League final

John Stones has said that Manchester City “go into every game to try to win”, as the Blues prepare to take a 2-1 aggregate lead into their semi-final second-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

In what is only the club's second ever Champions League semi-final, and first experience going into the second-leg with a lead, having drawn 0-0 with Real Madrid in 2016, the Blues find themselves in a somewhat alien position - especially having crashed out at the quarter-final stage in three consecutive years.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, ahead of the huge return fixture against PSG on Tuesday night, John Stones has explained how previous losses in the competition had “made us a stronger team”.

He told the media, “All the things that have happened have made us a stronger team, the disappointment of going out in harsh circumstances is hard to take so we've had to use it, especially this season, as fuel to motivate us.”

The centre-back, who has been a revelation for Manchester City this season went on to say, “This season we've got a great chance to get to the final, hopefully we can do it. Just use the emotions of disappointment to motivate us to do better in seasons like this one.”

Despite the previous "disappointments" in the competition, and the fact Manchester City go into Tuesday’s match with a 2-1 advantage from the first-leg in the French capital, the defender was also asked about the squad's mindset going into such a crucial fixture.

John Stones replied, “I don't even want to think about losing. We go into the game to win it, that's been our mindset over the past five years, to go into every game to try to win.”

The 26 year-old, who joined Manchester City from Everton for £50 million in 2016, continued, “If it doesn't work out we can hold our heads high knowing we've given everything, been ourselves and given our identity."

"I’m confident in the lads and their ability, desire, beliefs in what we know we can do and I'm confident we can go through and make the next step in our own history.”

John Stones is expected to partner Ruben Dias in the heart of Pep Guardiola's defensive line, and will once again be tasked with handling the threat of the likes of Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

