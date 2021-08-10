Sports Illustrated home
John Stones Describes Man City's New Attacking Link-Up As 'Scary Thought'

John Stones has admitted a potential link-up between Jack Grealish and Phil Foden at Manchester City is a 'scary thought'.
Author:
Publish date:

The England international has just put pen to paper on a new five-year contract, which sees him remain in sky blue until at least 2026.

From on the brink of being sold, Stones enjoyed a meteoric rise last season. Partnering Ruben Dias at the heart of the defence, he was a vital part of a team who won a staggering 21 consecutive games in all competitions. 

Speaking to Manchester City's official website in the wake of the news on Tuesday, Stones discussed the forthcoming season, and the potential of a link-up between new signing Jack Grealish and his now teammate, Phil Foden.

"I can only describe it as if they were playing on the street," Stones began. 

"No fear, playing full of happiness, they live the game and they make it look easy at times!"

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

The 27-year-old has already seen glimpses of that pairing with the national side this summer. Despite never playing together on the field, Stones says he's seen them combine really well in training.

"If they can link up like they do in training from what I've seen at England then it'll be a scary thought to see what they can do and that's exciting for me to be able to play with them week in, week out," the defender explained.

'I think everyone that's come here has improved massively as an individual and within a team as well, so I'm sure he's ready to get his teeth into everything and settle in well"

