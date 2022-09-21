John Stones Describes Pep Guardiola As 'Incredible'

John Stones has spoken about how Pep Guardiola has taken his football education to new levels.

John Stones has had a decent start to the season in a mix of positions due to the fact he has played at right-back and has impressed with Kyle Walker's injury.

He missed the first two league games of the season and then started the next four at centre-back with Nathan Ake suffering an injury.

After that he played against Borussia Dortmund and Wolves at right-back ending up at defensive midfield for the latter stages of the victory at The Molineux.

With the signing of Manuel Akanji Stones could find himself at right-back frequently which could be a positive for Guardiola as he has not got a natural back-up for Walker.

John Stones hails Pep Guardiola as 'incredible'

Speaking to Goal the 28-year-old said: "I honestly thought I knew football to a decent degree after I left Everton. After I turned up at Manchester City and started training after a week or two, I thought, 'I literally know nothing about football.'

"How his mind thinks about football and how he expresses that over to us as players to get us to do what he wants and what he thinks and what he believes is incredible. And then obviously the trophies that come with that.

"He speaks for himself because he’s done it everywhere and he’s still got that hunger now to go and do more and more."

Stones will be hoping to be in action for England against Italy and Germany during this international break.

