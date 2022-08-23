John Stones Gives His Erling Haaland Verdict

Manchester City earned a point in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Newcastle in which Erling Haaland scored his third goal for the club and after the game John Stones gave his verdict on his new teammate.

The English international got his first start of the season against Newcastle and he played the 90 minutes as he saw his side fightback from 3-1 down to earn themselves what could be a vital point come the end of the season.

Stones will be hoping to nail down a place in the starting eleven ahead of the winter World Cup IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Haaland scored City's second goal to start their comeback and the Norwegian also had two other big chances with both efforts being saved by Nick Pope who had an impressive game.

Speaking to Viaplay, after the game Stones said: "I can only liken it to when I first came. Everything is new and he is still so young.

"The way he has settled in is credit to him and he has hit the ground running. Another goal and what he brings to the team, his pace, his power and he is still learning how we play, and where he needs to be, so that is massive credit to him."

Haaland has had a goal contribution in every Premier League game he has played so far which is a very promising thing for Pep Guardiola and City supporters who have been eager to see him in a light blue shirt after knowing he was joining for so long.

