John Stones Hails Impact of Phil Foden and the Manchester City Bench After Atletico Madrid Clash

John Stones has heaped praise on Phil Foden and the players who came off the bench for their impact in Manchester City's progression to the Champions League semi-final.

In the end, Kevin De Bruyne's late strike in the first-leg was enough to see Manchester City progress to the Champions League semi-final for only the third time in the club's history.

The second-leg was tarnished by unsavory scenes caused by some extremely late challenges. Felipe was sent off for the hosts and Stefen Savic - a former Blue - was very lucky not to follow him.

Away from the chaos of the on-the-field scuffles, Man of the Match John Stones spoke to BT Sport about the tie as a whole and singled out Phil Foden for particular individual praise.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "We know it’s not an easy place to come, it's a hostile environment," Stones began. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire "It was a difficult night all round and how we defended and controlled ourselves over the two legs was incredible.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire "Phil (Foden) was such a threat in both games, he had an instant impact in the first, and how he drove us up the pitch tonight, gained yards and free-kicks - I think he is feeling it now."



Sporting a Pablo Zabaleta-esc bandage around his head from the 10th minute onwards, the Stockport Iniesta was certainly in the thick of the action.

Stones was also keen to point out the impact of players that came off the bench on Wednesday night, with Fernandinho and Nathan Aké producing stellar cameos to shake off the Atletico attacking pressure.

"The lads who came off the bench as well had an incredible impact," the England international continued.

"I say it all the time but over the six years that I’ve been here, that’s why we’ve been a successful team because everyone plays a role in big moments and is always ready when called upon."

The Blues have now booked a semi-final date with Real Madrid in two weeks' time - 180 minutes of football away from another Champions League final.

