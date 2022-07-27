John Stones Has Admitted That It's Been Sad To See Players Leave This Transfer Window
A few Manchester City players have left the club this summer who have been key members of Pep Guardiola's title winning campaigns and current Manchester City defender John Stones has admitted it has been sad to see such influential members of the squad leave.
Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea whereas Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have both left to join Mikel Arteta's Arsenal as well as key member Fernandinho who went to the Brazilian league after being released.
Stones moved to City in 2016 for a then staggering £50 million fee and has went onto to achieve success alongside Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Jesus and his international teammate Sterling.
At the premiere of City's latest documentary, 'Together: Champions Again!' he said: "I’m always confident we can be successful. Whoever has come in, they have always been great from the start.
"We obviously spend that much time together and get to know people on a personal level first and then we go out on the training pitch and see what they can bring there and the quality they have. Whoever has come in has stepped up and played different positions."
He continued: "It’s sad to see people go, whether it is retirement or wanting a new challenge and that’s hard because we have so many good friends and good memories on the pitch but we won’t forget those.
"You kind of don’t want that to end, you want those memories. But that’s football, there's always new people coming in and it is credit to the backroom staff and people involved in recruiting that the character fit of players that have come in do so well in the team."
Stones will be competing with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake for a spot in the backline this season as he looks to prepare for the winter World Cup.
