John Stones Has Been Ruled Out Of The Manchester Derby

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that defender John Stones will not be in the squad for the Manchester derby after not being involved in the League Cup quarter-final tie against Southampton.

Key Manchester City defender John Stones will not be involved against Manchester United which is a big blow for the Premier League Champions.

The England international has been in fine form for City with Pep Guardiola favouring him over Ruben Dias in recent games and his decision has been justified due to the level of the performances he has been putting in.

He was man of the match in the league victory against Chelsea with a key goal saving challenge on Christian Pulisic emphasising how important he has been to City.

The former Everton man was on the bench against Chelsea in the FA Cup but he was completely left out in the League Cup loss to Southampton and this weekend he won't be available again which could be a cause for concern for City supporters due to the good form Marcus Rashford is in.

John Stones

In his press conference previewing the big game Pep Guardiola claimed that Stones 'is not ready' even though he didn't play against The Saints so he had time to recover.

The 28-year-old has played 15 games for City so far this season as well as being a starter for Gareth Southgate's England in the World Cup with some suggesting that he is in his best form so the hope will be this injury is only a minor one.

Kyle Walker filled in his role against Southampton but didn't look too comfortable there so it would not be a surprise to see Manuel Akanj start with Ruben Dias still nursing a comeback from injury.

