John Stones keen to ignore PSG's superior away record ahead of Champions League showdown

Manchester City defender John Stones has spoken out about Paris Saint-Germain’s splendid away record, ahead of the two clubs battling it out for a spot in this year’s Champions League final.

While Manchester City picked up a crucial 2-1 victory away from home in the second leg, PSG boast a similarly impressive away record to the Blues this season.

Despite that, John Stones claims that the Manchester City squad are not focused on the past, and only the current game at hand, which looms on Tuesday night.

“I don't read into it too much, PSG are one of the best teams in the world, they're in the Champions League for a reason,” Stones said in the press conference ahead of Tuesday’s second-leg tie.

“That's why they're in a semi-final. No matter where they play it comes down to us being who we are as a team,” he told the media, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray.

Although PSG are oftentimes a better team away from home, John Stones was quick to point out that the tie is in Manchester City’s hands, as long as they focus on enforcing their own identity on the match.

“It's how we show our character and winning mentality to go out tomorrow and focus on us, where we can improve from the last game, make steps forward to win the game. We don't have to focus too much on PSG and think about ourselves. We're fully focussed on what we want to achieve.”

Stones and co. will likely be required to reach into their bag of tricks yet again, as Neymar and the rest of the PSG squad will look to continue their fantastic run away from Paris.

