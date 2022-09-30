Skip to main content
John Stones Misses Manchester City Training Following Hamstring Injury

IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester City defender John Stones was absent from the club's training session yesterday after he was injured on international duty.
It seems that Manchester City will be without John Stones in their upcoming fixtures following the defender's injury while on international duty with England. 

The Yorkshireman started in The Three Lions' 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday evening but left the pitch after just 37 minutes due to a suspected hamstring injury. 

There has been no confirmation yet as to the severity of Stones' injury but the centre-back could now face a race against time to return for the World Cup, which is set to kick off in November. 

John Stones, Harry Maguire, England national team, Wembley Stadium

Hamstring injuries generally result in the player missing weeks of action at the minimum, so it is unsurprising that the defender was absent from City's training session yesterday as Pep Guardiola welcomed back his players who had been away on international duty. 

Another notable absence, albeit an unsurprising one again, was Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder recently underwent surgery to correct a persistent shoulder injury, and like Stones, will now have doubts surrounding his availability for England's World Cup campaign. 

However, the Sky Blues were handed a boost after Aymeric Laporte was pictured in training as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery, with the Spaniard expected to be back to full fitness next month. 

Also among the training group were Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker, who have recovered from recent knocks and didn't aggravate their injuries further while on national duty. 

While Stones' absence will no doubt be a blow for City, it is one that they can manage, thanks to the addition of Manuel Akanji

While eyebrows were raised by many when The Cityzens made an unexpected move for the Swiss defender, his signing seems to appear more important by the day as he can provide effective cover in this City defence, which has several players in it that are prone to injury. 

The former Borussia Dortmund man has started in every game he's been available for and has looked more than competent in each start, so it would be a real surprise to see him dropped in Sunday's Manchester derby. 

Full confirmation on the severity of Stones' injury is likely to be provided by Pep Guardiola in his pre-Manchester United press conference. 

