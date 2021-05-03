John Stones offers Man City dressing room insight ahead of PSG clash

Manchester City defender John Stones has reaffirmed that the squad is confident, and excited to play for a chance to earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League final, as Pep Guardiola's side gear up for a showdown against PSG on Tuesday night.

Manchester City take a 2-1 aggregate lead into the semi-final second-leg, after an impressive showing away from home against Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday.

That encouraging result has left the squad with a small chip on their shoulder heading into the second-leg in Manchester, and John Stones opened up on the confidence levels of the team in the press conference ahead of the crucial knock-out match.

“Quietly confident, we have to be,” Stones told the media, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray.

“It's a big occasion for us, the players, the club. A chance to get into the final. We've got to go into the game how we left off in the second half. A great result coming away with two away goals. Really confident and excited for the challenge ahead. We've got to be confident in our own ability."

That confidence will be key for John Stones and his fellow defenders as they find themselves facing up against the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for another 90 minutes, or more.

The former Everton defender opened up on what it takes to keep players of that talent level quiet on such a big occasion.

“It's never easy whoever we come up against. On the big occasions, to come up against two world class players is exciting as defenders to test ourselves as defenders. See how we adapt to keep them quiet like we did really well in the second half,” said Stones.

Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria also caused the Manchester City defence a handful of problems in the first-half of the first-leg, and John Stones was quick to point out that it is not just the Mbappe/Neymar threat that needs to be managed.

“We need to keep the whole team quiet, not just those two.”

